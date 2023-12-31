SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 26146 posts ends today, apply at ssc.nic.in
SSC GD Recruitment 2024 registration process ends today; apply at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission will end the registration process for the SSC GD Recruitment 2024 today, December 31. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
However, the candidates will be able to pay the application fee till January 1, 2024. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from January 4 to January 6, 2024.
SSC GD Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26146 vacancies.
Details:
BSF: 6174 posts
CISF: 11025 posts
CRPF: 3337 posts
SSB: 635 posts
ITBP: 3189 posts
AR: 1490 posts
SSF: 296 posts
SSC GD Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 23 years.
SSC GD Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an applictaion fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.
SSC GD Recruitment 2024 selection process: The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination (DME/ RME) and Document Verification.
SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required document
Submit the form and take print for future reference.