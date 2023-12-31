close_game
News / Education / Employment News / SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 26146 posts ends today, apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 26146 posts ends today, apply at ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 31, 2023 12:06 PM IST

SSC GD Recruitment 2024 registration process ends today; apply at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission will end the registration process for the SSC GD Recruitment 2024 today, December 31. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Last date to pay application fee is January 1(ssc.nic.in)
SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Last date to pay application fee is January 1(ssc.nic.in)

However, the candidates will be able to pay the application fee till January 1, 2024. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from January 4 to January 6, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

SSC GD Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26146 vacancies.

Details:

BSF: 6174 posts

CISF: 11025 posts

CRPF: 3337 posts

SSB: 635 posts

ITBP: 3189 posts

AR: 1490 posts

SSF: 296 posts

SSC GD Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 23 years.

SSC GD Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as an applictaion fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC GD Recruitment 2024 selection process: The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination (DME/ RME) and Document Verification.

Direct link apply

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required document

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
© 2023 HindustanTimes
