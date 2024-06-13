SSC GD Results 2024: Number of vacancies double ahead of announcement of scores, check revised posts here
Ahead of the announcement of the SSC GD Results 2024, the number of vacancies have been revised. The new vacancies stand at 46617. Check details here.
Even as anticipation grows over the declaration of the SSC GD Results 2024, the number vacancies have now almost doubled. As per a latest notification released by the SSC, the number of vacancies has been revised to 46617 from 26, 146.
The revised vacancies for each post is given below:
BSF: 12076 vacancies
CISF: 13632 vacancies
CRPF: 9410 vacancies
SSB: 1926 vacancies
ITBP: 6287 vacancies
AR: 2990 vacancies
SSF: 296 vacancies
It may be mentioned here that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the recruitment examination for Constable (General Duty) in in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles posts in February-March this year. The answer key of the test has been released and the result is expected to be announced next. When declared, the candidates can check the SSC GD result on ssc.gov.in.
The Constable GD examination was conducted in two phases. First, the commission held the test between February 20 and March 7. However, some candidates reported technical glitches during the test, for which a re-examination was conducted on March 30.
How check SSC GD Constable result 2024
- Visit the commission's official website at ssc.gov.in.
- Open the results page.
- Go to the Constable GD tab.
- Open the Constable GD result 2024 PDF.
- Check your result using the roll number.
- Download and print a hardcopy of thr same for further need.
