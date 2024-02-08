SSC Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental exam answer key out, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has released the Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (Paper-I) tentative answer keys today, February 8. Interested candidates can check the answer key through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Steps to check and print SSC Grade 'C' Stenographers Limited Departmental exam answer key(ssc.nic.in)

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 08.02.2024 (05:00 PM) to 11.02.2024 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 11.02.2024 (05:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances”, reads the official website.

Candidates can print their response sheets and tentative answer keys from February 8, 2024, to February 11, 2024.

Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2018 & 2019 answer key

Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2020, 2021 & 2022 answer key

SSC Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental exam answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.