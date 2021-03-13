SSC JE admit card 2021 for Central, MP and Western regions released

SSC JE admit card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the SSC JE recruitment examination 2021 for Central, Madhya Pradesh, and Western regions on its respective regional official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net.

The commission will conduct the SSC JE Paper 1 examination from March 22 to 24, 2021.

Direct links to download SSC JE admit card 2021:

Central Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Western Region

How to download SSC JE admit card 2021:

Visit the regional official website at ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2020 TO BE HELD FROM 22/03/2021 TO 24/03/2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC JE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.