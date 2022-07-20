SSC recruitment 2022: Apply for JHT, JT, and SHT posts

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited ht vacancies. The application process has begin from today, July 20 and the last date for the submission of application form is August 4. Candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

The application correction window will activate on July 6. The Computer based examination is scheduled to be held in October 2022.

SSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100. C Women candidates and candidates belonging to /SC/ST/ESM/PwD eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of application fee.

SSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: Vacancies will be determined in due course of time.

SSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

SSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.