SSC Selection Post Phase XI notification 2023 released at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the official notification of Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Posts on March 6. Candidates can check the notification on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 27. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their applictaion from April 3 to April 4. The Compute-based examination will be held in June-July 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5369 vacancies in a different departments.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an applictaion fee.

Examination pattern: There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels.

SSC Phase 11 recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Select the post, fill out the application form, and upload the required document

Pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.