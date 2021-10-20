SSC Steno Exam 2019 skill test begins tomorrow, check guidelines here

Staff Selection Commission will begin SSC Steno Exam 2019 skill test from October 21 onwards. The stenography test or skill test for Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on October 21 and October 22, 2021.

The Commission has issued guidelines for candidates who will appear for the examination that begins tomorrow. Check the list of guidelines below.

SSC Steno Exam 2019 skill test: Guidelines

Candidates will not be allowed to take the print out of the typed test after the Stenography Skill Test. Candidates for English Transcription (Typing) are advised to choose English (US) as their Keyboard Layout option and candidates for Hindi Transcription are advised to choose Hindi Inscript / Hindi Krutidev/ Hindi Remington CBI / Hindi Remington GAIL as their Keyboard Layout option. The Commission will provide the Computer and Keyboard and Shorthand Notebook for the test, no candidates will be allowed to bring his own key board. Candidates will bring their own Pen / Pencil / Sharpener / Eraser for the test. Compensatory Time to eligible candidates will only be permissible during Transcription (Typing), there will not be any compensatory Time during the Shorthand Dictation.

The Commission has also activated a demo link for Stenography Test on the official site of SSC. Candidates can check more related details on the official site.