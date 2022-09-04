Home / Education / Employment News / SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 application process ends on Sept 20

SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 application process ends on Sept 20

employment news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 02:38 PM IST

The deadline for the submission of application form for the Stenographer C & D is September 5.

SSC Stenographer C &amp; D Exam 2022 application process ends on Sept 20(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 application process ends on Sept 20(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission will end the application process for the post of SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 on September 5. Candidates who have not applied yet for the post of Stenographer Grade „C‟ & „D‟ Examination, 2022 can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can edit their application form on September 7.

Age limit:

Candidates age should be between 18 to 30 years for the post of Stenographer Grade „C‟. For the post of Stenographer Grade „D‟ candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 27 years.

Application fee: The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Direct link to apply

SSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc
ssc.nic.in ssc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out