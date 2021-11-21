SVPUAT, Meerut invites applications to recruit assistant professors

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology (SVPUAT), Meerut has invited applications to recruit assistant professors in various disciplines and colleges. A total of 51 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms are available on the official website of the university and the last date for submission of the forms is December 10.

“Applications are invited in online mode for teaching posts in various colleges at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut,” the job notification reads.

Candidates should go through the official job notification regarding educational qualification and age limit before applying.

SVPUAT Meerut recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Open the university website, svbpmeerut.ac.in

Click on recruitment link

Download the job advertisement

Click on apply button on the website

Register on the website

Fill the application form

Upload all documents on the website

Submit the documents

Submit the application form

Deposit the application fee