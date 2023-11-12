Swami Shraddhanand College accepting applications for Asst Professor vacancies

Swami Shraddhanand College of the University of Delhi is accepting online applications for Assistant Professor vacancies in various departments. Interested candidates can submit their forms on the website colrec.du.ac.in. The quarterly estimates on jobs will be available via the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey or AQEES, currently under way.

A Master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks in the relevant subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from a foreign university along with UGC NET or CSIR-UGC joint NET qualification are required to apply for these posts. Exemption from NET and having acquired PhD will be granted in accordance with UGC guidelines, the college has informed.

The application fee is ₹500 for unreserved, EWS and OBC category candidates. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, there is no application fee.

Here are more information about the vacancies

Assistant professor in the

Department of Botany: 5 vacancies

Department of Chemistry: 3

Department of Commerce: 4

Department of Computer Science: 2

Department of Economics: 2

Department of English: 4

Department of Geography: 3

Department of Hindi: 2

Department of Mathematics: 3

Department of Microbiology: 2

Department of Physics: 3

Department of Political Science: 2

Department of Sanskrit: 1

Department of Zoology: 5

For more details, check the notice here.

