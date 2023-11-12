close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Swami Shraddhanand College accepting applications for Asst Professor vacancies

Swami Shraddhanand College accepting applications for Asst Professor vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 12, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Swami Shraddhanand College Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can submit their forms on the website colrec.du.ac.in.

Swami Shraddhanand College of the University of Delhi is accepting online applications for Assistant Professor vacancies in various departments. Interested candidates can submit their forms on the website colrec.du.ac.in.

The quarterly estimates on jobs will be available via the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey or AQEES, currently under way.
The quarterly estimates on jobs will be available via the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey or AQEES, currently under way.

A Master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks in the relevant subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from a foreign university along with UGC NET or CSIR-UGC joint NET qualification are required to apply for these posts. Exemption from NET and having acquired PhD will be granted in accordance with UGC guidelines, the college has informed.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The application fee is 500 for unreserved, EWS and OBC category candidates. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, there is no application fee.

Here are more information about the vacancies

Assistant professor in the

Department of Botany: 5 vacancies

Department of Chemistry: 3

Department of Commerce: 4

Department of Computer Science: 2

Department of Economics: 2

Department of English: 4

Department of Geography: 3

Department of Hindi: 2

Department of Mathematics: 3

Department of Microbiology: 2

Department of Physics: 3

Department of Political Science: 2

Department of Sanskrit: 1

Department of Zoology: 5

For more details, check the notice here.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out