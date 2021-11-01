Home / Education / Employment News / Tata Memorial Centre to fill various medical, non-medical positions; know more
Tata Memorial Centre to fill various medical, non-medical positions; know more

  • The application forms are available on the official website, tmc.gov.in. Candidates will be selected through interview or written exam or skill test. 
Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre, has invited applications till November 22 to fill various medical and non-medical positions. The application forms are available on the official website, tmc.gov.in. Tata Memorial Centre is an autonomous body funded, controlled by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India and it is affiliated to Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI).

Application form, Job details

“Candidates who would be called for interview / written examination / skill test are required to carry original documents along with one set of copy in support of the details furnished in the online application form regarding date of birth, qualifications, experience, caste, disability certificate etc., failing which such applicants will not be allowed to appear for Interview / Written Examination / Skill Test,” the recruiting body has said.

On job postings, it has said, “Candidates appointed will be rotated in any Units of TMC (Tata Memorial Hospital,Mumbai, ACTREC, Navi Mumbai, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Sangrur, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Mullanpur, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Vizag, Mahamana Pt.Madan Mohan Maliviya Cancer Centre(BHU),Varanasi, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi, BBCI, Guwahati  on the needs of the Units concerned as and when necessary.”

In the job application candidates should mention about three referees who have been associated with the training or supervision in their work.

 

 

 

