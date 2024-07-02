 Telangana Civil Assistant Recruitment: Register for 435 posts, here's how to apply and important details - Hindustan Times
Telangana Civil Assistant Recruitment: Register for 435 posts, here's how to apply and important details

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 02, 2024 07:14 PM IST

A total of 435 posts are available under this recruitment drive. The scale of pay associated with these posts is 58,850 – 1,37,050, mentioned the notice.

Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board, Government of Telangana, has opened the registration window for candidates to submit their applications for the posts of Civil Assistant Surgeons in Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW)/Director of Medical Education (DME) and Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM).

The last date to submit the online applications is July 11, 2024, till 5 pm.(Unsplash)

Qualified candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website at mhsrb.telangana.gov.in. The last date to submit the online applications is July 11, 2024, till 5 pm.

A total of 435 posts are available under this recruitment drive. The scale of pay associated with these posts is 58,850 – 1,37,050, mentioned the official notice.

The following are the documents needed for the submission of the application form:

  • Aadhar card
  • SSC or 10th Class Certificate (For Date of Birth Proof)
  • Qualifying Examination Certificate
  • Registration Certificate of Qualifying Degree
  • Study Certificate (1st to 7th class) for Claiming Local Status
  • For Candidates who have NOT Studied in Any School, a “Residence Certificate” issued by a Competent Authority of the Telangana Government (Corresponding Period of 1st to 7th class study) for claiming Local Status in the Proforma Prescribed by the Government Download CertificateResidence Certificate
  • Community Certificate (SC/ST/BC) Issued by Competent Authority of Telangana Government (as applicable). Community Certificate should have the Father's Name. Certificates with the Husband's Name will Not be Accepted
  • Latest Non-Creamy Layer Certificate in case of BCs issued by Competent Authority of Telangana Government in Form VII .B (as Applicable) Download CertificateNon-Creamy Layer
  • Latest Income and Asset Certificate for Applicants claiming EWS Reservation issued by the Competent Authority of Telangana Government (as Applicable)
  • Sports Certificate issued by Competent Authority for Applicants claiming Reservation under Sports Category (as Applicable) Download CertificateMeritorious Sports person
  • SADARAM Certificate for Applicants claiming for PH Reservation
  • Service Certificate for Ex-Servicemen
  • Service Certificate for NCC Instructor for Age Relaxation
  • Service Certificate for In-Service (Regular) Application claiming Age Relaxation
  • For Applicants claiming Weightage Marks for Contract/Outsourced Service in Government Hospitals/Programs/Schemes, Contract/Outsourced Service Experience Certificate issued by Telangana Competent Authority Download Certificate Experience Certificate.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.

Look out for the link to submit online applications for the posts on the home page and click it

Candidates can check out the documents needed to apply and go forward with the submission of the application for the recruitment drive

Verify the details and apply along with the documents and the applicable exam fee

Take a print out of the application form for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Telangana Civil Assistant Recruitment: Register for 435 posts, here's how to apply and important details
