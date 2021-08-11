Telangana TSPSC reschedules junior assistant, other exams

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has rescheduled the exams scheduled on August 16. The exam for the selection of senior assistant and junior assistant cum typist in PV Narsimha Rao Telangana veterinary university and junior assistant cum typist in professor Jayashankar Telangana state agricultural university has been rescheduled to September 6, the Commission has said.

These exams have been rescheduled in HMDA jurisdiction only, the TSPSC has said.

“Certain candidates have requested the Commission to postpone the examination as they have to appear for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) examination which was also scheduled on the same day,” it has said.

“Commission have examined such requests of candidates and decided to postpone the examination of 16/08/2021 and rescheduled to conduct the Written Examination for the above posts in CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) Mode on 06/09/2021 (Monday) FN & AN in HMDA Jurisdiction only,” it has added.

