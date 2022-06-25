Home / Education / Employment News / Territorial Army to recruit Officer posts, registration begins July 1
employment news

Territorial Army to recruit Officer posts, registration begins July 1

Territorial Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officer posts. The registration will begin on July 1, 2022. 
Territorial Army to recruit Officer posts, registration begins July 1
Territorial Army to recruit Officer posts, registration begins July 1
Published on Jun 25, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Territorial Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Territorial Army Officer posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply for the posts through the official site of Territorial Army on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on July 1 and will end on July 30, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts out of 12 are reserved for male candidates and 1 for female candidate. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: July 1, 2022
  • Closing date of application: July 30, 2022
  • Date of written exam: September 25, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate from any recognized university. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 42 years of age as on last day of filling of application i.e, July 30, 2022. A candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects.

Detailed Notification Here 

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on written exam followed by interview only if pass the written exam by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. Successful candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board, SSC and Medical Board for final selection.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of 200/-. Candidates should note that payment of examination fee can be made only through the modes prescribed at website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Territorial Army.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
territorial army sarkari naukri
territorial army sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out