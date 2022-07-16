THDC India Limited Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply for 45 posts

THDC India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Engineer Trainee posts. Candidates who have GATE 2022 score can apply for the posts. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organisation.

Candidates should be registered and must have appeared for the corresponding paper of GATE-2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Engineer Trainee Civil: 20 Posts

Engineer Trainee Electrical: 15 Posts

Engineer Trainee Mechanical: 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Candidates shall be shortlisted based on GATE 2022 score/performance from among the candidates who will apply against the advertisement for the post of Engineer Trainee (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) in THDCIL.

Application Fees

