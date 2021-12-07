THDC India Limited invites applications for apprenticeship

THDC India Limited has invited applications to offer apprenticeship. A total of 47 apprenticeships are on offer. “It is mandatory for candidates to enroll themselves in the new apprenticeship portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org) and mention the number in the application. Without registration number no candidates will be engaged as apprenticeship trainee,” THDC India Limited has said in the job notification.

Apprenticeship details

The last date to register for this apprenticeship is December 29.

Only candidates who have Uttarakhand Domicile are eligible to apply.

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA): 6 posts

Stenographer/Secretarial Assistant: 5 posts

Draughtsman (Civil): 5 posts

Wireman: 6 posts

Fitter: 5 posts

Electrician: 7 posts

Electronics Mechanic: 5 posts

Mechanic (Earth Moving Machinery): 1 post

Mechanic (R&M of Heavy Vehicle): 2 posts

Plumber: 5 posts

10th pass and ITI passed (regular Candidate) in the year 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 are eligible to apply for apprenticeship.

“There will be no interview, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in respective trades i.e. ITI examination. (In case the marks obtained by the candidates are same, then candidate of higher age will be given preference),” THDC India Limited has informed candidates.

