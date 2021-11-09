THDC India Limited invites applications for ITI trade apprenticeship training

THDC India Limited has invited applications till November 25 for selection of candidates for ITI Trade Apprenticeship Training at Rishikesh. Candidates who are having domicile of Uttarakhand can apply for the one year training at the official website of THDC.

A total of 120 apprenticeship positions are on offer in various disciplines: Computer Operator & Programming Assistant, Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant, Draughtsman (Civil), Fitter, Electrician and Electronics Mechanic.

“Preference will be given for candidates from project affected families (PAF) and project affected areas (PAA) of Tehri, Koteshwar, Pipalkoti,” THDC has said in the job notice.

Regarding the age limit of applicants, THDC has said, “the minimum age limit is 18 year and the maximum age limit is 30 years as on closing date (Relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST & 03 years for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) & 10 years for 40 % PWD candidates (VH/OH/HH) in their category."

Candidates have to fill the application form available on the official website and send the application form by post.

“It is mandatory for candidates to enroll themselves in the new apprenticeship portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org ) and mention the number in the application, without registration number no candidates will be engaged as apprenticeship trainee,” THDC has informed candidates.

Job details