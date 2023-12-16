close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / THDC Limited to recruit for 90 Stenographer & other posts, apply at thdc.co.in

THDC Limited to recruit for 90 Stenographer & other posts, apply at thdc.co.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 16, 2023 03:03 PM IST

THDC Limited will recruit candidates for Stenographer & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at thdc.co.in.

THDC India Limited will recruit candidates for Stenographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of THDC at thdc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organisation.

THDC Limited to recruit for 90 Stenographer & other posts, apply at thdc.co.in (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
THDC Limited to recruit for 90 Stenographer & other posts, apply at thdc.co.in (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process was opened on December 12 and will close on January 10, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Vacancy Details

  • Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 26 posts
  • Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant: 26 posts
  • Wireman: 4 posts
  • Fitter: 6 posts
  • Electrician: 16 posts
  • Electronics Mechanic: 2 posts
  • Welder (Gas &Electric): 2 posts
  • Mechanic (Diesel): 1 post
  • Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 2 posts
  • Mechanic (Earth Moving Machinery): 1 post
  • Mechanic (R&M of Heavy Vehicle): 2 posts
  • Mechanic(R & Mof Light Vehicle): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years.

Those candidates who have successfully completed ITI (Regular) in 2019, 2020 2021, 2022 & 2023 are only eligible for apprenticeship Training.

Where to Apply

The application should be sent to AGM(HR&A), THDC India Limited, Administrative Building, Bhagirathipuram, Tehri Garhwal 249124. For more related details candidates can check the official website of THDC Limited.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out