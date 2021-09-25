TISS Recruitment 2021: Apply for LDC and other posts on tiss.edu
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, TISS has invited applications from candidates to apply for LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TISS on tiss.edu. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 3, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 26 posts in the organisation.
Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Dy Registrar
|4 Posts
|Assistant Manager Publications
|1 Post
|System Analyst-cum-Programmer
|1 Post
|Health Officer
|1 Post
|Assistant Engineer
|1 Post
|Section Officer
|4 Posts
|Section Officer (Dining Hall)
|1 Post
|Programmer
|1 Post
|Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS)
|1 Post
|Stenographer Grade II
|1 Post
|Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
|4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualifications and age limit on the Detailed Notification given here.
Selection Process
Candidates will have to appear for the test. Mere appearing in the Recruitment Test and Qualifying the test is not the criteria for calling for Interview. It will be subject to fulfillment of all eligibility qualification/conditions and verification of documents.
Application Fees
Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay ₹1,000/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PWD (Divyang) will have to pay ₹500/-. Fee must be submitted through Online Mode only. Fee is waived off for female Candidate.