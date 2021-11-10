Home / Education / Employment News / TNMRB Assistant MO Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 173 posts
TNMRB will close down the registration process for Assistant Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TNMRB on mrb.tn.gov.in.
TNMRB Assistant MO Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 173 posts
Published on Nov 10, 2021 08:13 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board, TNMRB will close down the registration process for Assistant Medical Officer posts. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of TNMRB on mrb.tn.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 173 posts in the organisation. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 173 posts in the organisation. Candidates who have not applied for the posts can follow these simple steps given below to apply online. 

TNMRB Assistant MO Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of TNMRB on mrb.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on Online application link available on the home page.
  • Click on the post name available on the new page opened.
  • Register online and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the confirmation page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who had already applied and paid the fee amount as per the earlier Notification dated August 14, 2020 need not apply again. The application fees is 500/- for SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category candidates and 1000/- for others. 

Online application once registered/completed will not be allowed to be withdrawn and/or the fee paid towards the registration/application will not be refunded/adjusted for any reason.

