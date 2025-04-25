TNPSC Group IV 2025: Registration begins at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link to apply

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, has released the notification for Group IV services and invited online applications for direct recruitment to the posts in Combined Services Examination -IV. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before May 24 at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group IV 2025 notification released at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link to apply

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies across a wide range of posts including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more.

TNPSC Group IV: Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 24

Closing date of application: May 24

Correction window: May 29 to May 31

Prelims exam: July 12, 2025

Posts and Vacancies

The online application invited is for a total of 3935 vacancies in various Group IV services. The vacancies include 25 different posts such as the Village Administrative Officer (215 vacancies), Junior Assistant (Non-Security, 1621 vacancies), Junior Revenue Inspector (239 vacancies), Typist (1099 vacancies), Steno Typist (grade III), Forest Guard and more.

How to Apply

1.Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Look for the "Apply Online" section and choose "Group-IV" for the specific exam.

3. Enter details like email, mobile number for OTR.

4. Use your OTR credentials to fill the application form.

5. Fill the TNPSC Application Form 2025

6. Scan and upload necessary documents.

7. Pay application fee.

8. Review, submit and download application fee for future reference.

Examination Fee

The TNPSC Group IV application fee for the OTR platform is ₹150 (Valid for 5 years) and the examination fee is ₹100. For further details refer to Annexure II of the Notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must go through the official notification, certain posts require technical degrees while others require general education degree.

Age Limit (as on 01.07.2025):

General category: 18 to 32 years

BC/MBC/SC/ST: Up to 37 years or no maximum age limit if holding higher qualifications.

For Forest posts: Discharged Defence personnel should be below 32 years (general) or 37 years (reserved categories)

Exam Pattern

The written examination includes 200 questions from three parts to complete in three hours. Part A consists of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B contains 75 questions from general Studies and Part C includes 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability.

Part A is 150 marks alone, while Part B and Part C are 150 marks combined. The maximum marks of the examination are 300. Parts B and C will be evaluated only if a candidate secures 40 per cent marks in Part A, while total marks in all three sections will be assessed for ranking. Except for part A, the other two parts will be in English and Tamil.

For more detailed information, refer to the official notification available on the official website.