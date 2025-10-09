Edit Profile
    TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025: CCSE registration begins at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

    TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025 registration has started. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Updated on: Oct 9, 2025 12:20 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has started the registration process for TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services can find the direct link through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

    TNPSC Group V Recruitment 2025: CCSE registration begins at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

    The last date to apply is November 5, 2025. The application correction window will open on November 10 and will close on November 12, 2025.

    The examination will be held on December 21, 2025. The exam will comprise of two papers and will be held in two sessions. Paper 1 will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Vacancy Details

    1. Assistant Section Officer: 22 posts

    2. Assistant Section Officer: 3 posts

    3. Assistant: 7 posts

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

    Selection Process

    The merit list or ranking list for each post shall be prepared on the basis of total marks secured by the candidates in the written examination. Marks obtained by the candidates in the examination (Paper I and Paper II) would determine final ranking.

    Application Fee

    The one time registration fee is 150/-. Successfully registered One Time Registration is valid for five years from the date of registration.

    The examination fee of Rs.100/- should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed. After submitting the details in the online application, the candidates can pay the examination fee by online mode through Net Banking / Credit card / Debit card / UPI on or before the last date of submission of the online application by choosing the option in the online application.

    Detailed Notification Here

    Direct link to apply here

    
    
    
    © 2025 HindustanTimes