TNPSC invites applications for Architectural Asst/ Planning Asst post

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Architectural Assistant / Planning Assistant included in the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the forms is October 23.

A total of 4 positions will be filled.

Candidates who have a degree of master of town planning, a degree in civil engineering, a degree in architecture or Associate Membership of the Institute of Town Planners of India or Institute of Architects of India or An A.M.I.E (Civil) which is Associate Member of the Institute of Engineers (India).

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview. The written exam will be held on January 8, 2022, at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Salem, Thanjavur, and Vellore cities.

“The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Applicant's appearance in the written examination and oral test is compulsory. The applicant who has not appeared for any of the subjects in the written examination or Oral Test will not be considered for selection, even if he/she secures the minimum qualifying marks for selection,” the Commission has said.