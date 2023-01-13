TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 854 Road Inspector & other posts
TNPSC will recruit candidates for Road Inspector and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Road Inspector and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
The registration process begins today and will end on February 10 and February 11, 2023. A total of 854 posts will be filled through these two recruitment drives. Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details.
Important Dates
- Closing date of application: February 10/ 11
- Written exam date for Road Transport posts: May 7
- Written exam date for Agriculture officer & other posts: May 20 and 21, 2023
Vacancy Details
- Road Inspector: 761 posts
- Agricultural Officer/ Assistant Director of Agriculture: 45 posts
- Horticultural Officer: 48 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification available below.
Registration Fees
The registration fees is ₹150/- and ₹200/- for all the posts. The examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNPSC.
Detailed Notification 2
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics