TNPSC recruitment: Admit card released for Accounts Officer Level - III Posts

Tamil Nadu Public service commission has released the admit card to the post of Accounts Officer Level - III. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.tnpsc.gov.in.

The computer based examination will be conducted on October 8. Candidates can download the admit card through one time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download the admit card

TNPSC recruitment: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the one time Registration tab

Key in your log in ID

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.