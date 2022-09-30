Home / Education / Employment News / TNPSC recruitment: Admit card released for Accounts Officer Level - III Posts

TNPSC recruitment: Admit card released for Accounts Officer Level - III Posts

employment news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 02:11 PM IST

TNPSC has released the admit card to the post of Accounts Officer Level - III.

TNPSC recruitment: Admit card released for Accounts Officer Level - III Posts(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Public service commission has released the admit card to the post of Accounts Officer Level - III. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.tnpsc.gov.in.

The computer based examination will be conducted on October 8. Candidates can download the admit card through one time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download the admit card

TNPSC recruitment: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the one time Registration tab

Key in your log in ID

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
