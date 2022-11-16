TNUSRB Recruitment 2022 admit card released for written exam, get link

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the post of police constables, jail wardens and firemen. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official TNUSRB website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The examination will be held on November 27 from 10 am to 12:40 pm. Candidates have to report on the examination centre at 8: 30 am

Candidates can download the admit card using their user id and password.

Direct link here

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Hall ticket for written examination” link

Key in your log in details

Download admit card

Take print out for future reference.