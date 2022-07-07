TNUSRB recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 3552 vacancies
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on July 7 has begin the online application process for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022. The last date for the submission of online application form is August 15, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
TNUSRB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3552 vacancies. Out of these, 2180 vacancies are for police department, 1091 in the investigation department, 161 in the department of prison and corrections and 120 in the department of fire and rescue services.
Candidates have to pay ₹250 as application fee
TNUSRB PC recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Online Application” under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022
Register and proceed with application process
Fill in all the required details
Pay the application fee
Take a printout for future reference
