TNUSRB SI hall ticket 2022 released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, direct link here

  • TNUSRB, has issued the Sub-Inspector of Police( Taluk & Armed Reserve) written examination admit cards.
Published on Jun 11, 2022 07:50 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, TNUSRB, has released the Sub-Inspector of Police( Taluk &  Armed Reserve) written examination admit cards. Candidates who will appear in examination can download the admit card from the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 444 vacancies of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve).

The TNUSRB SI exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on June 25 and 26, 2022.

TNSURB SI admit card: Know how to download

1.Visit the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

2. On the homepage click on the Hall Ticket link

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. Your admit card will appear on screen

5. Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The qualifying marks in the Main Written Examination for open candidates are 25 and 30 for departmental candidates.

However, the number of candidates called for the next round of Original Certificate Verification, PMT, ET, and PET is 1:5 of the openings. Similarly, the number of candidates invited for Viva-Voce will n the ratio of 1:2 of the vacancies.

 

 

 

admit card. hall ticket
