TPSC Food Safety Officer answer key released at tpsc.gov.in, direct link here
- Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam 2021.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can download the the answer key from the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The written examination was conducted on March 20, 2022.
Direct link to check the TPSC answer key&nbsp;
TPSC Food Safety Officer: How to check answer key
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Provisional Answer Key of Written Exam. for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer(Advt. No.-04/2021)(Series-A,B,C & D)”
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the page
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics