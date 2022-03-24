TPSC Food Safety Officer answer key released at tpsc.gov.in, direct link here

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can download the the answer key from the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on March 20, 2022.

TPSC Food Safety Officer: How to check answer key

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Provisional Answer Key of Written Exam. for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer(Advt. No.-04/2021)(Series-A,B,C & D)”

The answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the page

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.