TPSC Recruitment 2021: 40 Assistant Professor vacancies notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at tpsc.tripura.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021, until 5:30 pm.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors at Government Degree Colleges under the Education (Higher) Department, Government of Tripura on its official website. The online registration process will begin on February 18, 2021.
Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at tpsc.tripura.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021, until 5:30 pm.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies, out of which 21 vacancies are for the ST category, 10 for unreserved, 8 for physically handicapped, and 1 for the SC category.
A candidate should have a masters’ degree with at least 55% of the marks in a concerned subject from a recognized university or equivalent. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared NET conducted by UGC or CSIR.
For more details, candidates are advised to read official notification here:
