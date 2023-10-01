The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started the online application process for the position of Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) (Group-B Gazetted) with the Tripura Government's Department for the Development of Animal Resources. The application process will end on November 14. Candidates can submit their applications through the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply for 67 vacancies at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 67 vacancies of Veterinary Officers.

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on November 14.

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a degree in Veterinary sciences.

TPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: The examination will be held in two successive stages written examination and Interview/ Personality test.

TPSC VO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Online Applications’ tab

Click on the VO 2023 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Download and take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON