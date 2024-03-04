 TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 11062 posts - Hindustan Times
TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 11062 posts, apply at at tsdsc.aptonline.in

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 11062 posts, apply at at tsdsc.aptonline.in

HT Education Desk
Mar 04, 2024 02:30 PM IST

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 11062 teacher vacancies

The Commissioner of School Education, Telangana, has begun the application process for 11062 posts of School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Language Pandits & Physical Education Teachers and Special Education Teachers in Primary Level in the category of Secondary Grade Teacher and Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level.

Telangana begins application process for 11062 teacher posts; apply online before April 3
Telangana begins application process for 11062 teacher posts; apply online before April 3

The applictaion process will conclude on April 3. However, candidates can submit their application fee by April 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tsdsc.aptonline.in.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 applictaion link 

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11062 teacher posts in various categories, i.e., School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers and Special Education Teachers in Primary Level and Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools in the State through concerned District Selection Committee-2024.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for each post.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates age should be between 18 to 46 years.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tsdsc.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the registration and fee tab

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the official website, tsdsc.aptonline.in.

