TS EAPCET 2024 notification released, apply from Feb 26

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 21, 2024 05:17 PM IST

TSCHE has released the TS EAPCET 2024 notification on the official website.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024). The applictaion process will commence on February 26, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 6. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in. However, candidates can apply till May 4 with a late fee.

TS EAPCET 2024 notification released
TS EAPCET 2024 notification released

Candidates can make corrections in their applictaion from April 8 to April 12.

TS EAPCET-2024 examination for the Engineering (E) stream will be conducted from May 9 to May 10, and the TS EAPCET 2024 examination for Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP) will be conducted from May 11 to May 12.

TS EAPCET 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is 900 for Engineering (E) or Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP). The application fee for SC/ST & PWD candidates is 500 for Engineering (E) or Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP).

For both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP): For students who want to appear in both Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP) and Engineering (E), the application fee is 1800. For SC/ST and PWD applicants applying for Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP), the application fee is 1000.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

Exam and College Guide
