Education / Employment News / TS ICET 2024: MBA and MCA notification releasing tomorrow; apply from March 7

TS ICET 2024: MBA and MCA notification releasing tomorrow; apply from March 7

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 04, 2024 01:37 PM IST

TS ICET-2024 details and instructions available on icet.tsche.ac.in from March 7.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad, will release the TS ICET 2024 notification tomorrow, March 5. The TS ICET 2024 notification will be available on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

TSCHE to release TS ICET 2024 notification on March 5
TSCHE to release TS ICET 2024 notification on March 5(PTI)

TSCHE will begin the application process for TS ICET 2024 on March 7. The last date for Submission of Online Applications without a Late fee is April 30.

The TS ICET 2024 examination will be conducted on June 4 and June 5.

Schedule for TSICET - 2024
Issue of NotificationMarch 5
Commencement of submission of online applicationsMarch 7
Last date for Submission of Online Applications without Late feeApril 30
Last date for Submission of Online Applications with Late fee of 250 and 500May 17 to May 27
Exam dateJune 4 and June 5

The detailed information and instructions related to TS ICET-2024 are available on the website https://icet.tsche.ac.in from 7h March, 2024.

