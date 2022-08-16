TS PGECET answer key 2022: Tomorrow last date to raise objection

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 objection window will close tomorrow, August 17. Candidates who want to raise objections can do so till till 5 pm at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

“The Question paper along with the response will be placed in the website www.pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The candidate can download his/her question paper along with the responses. The objections, if any, on the preliminary key can be sent to convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in on or before 17-08-2022, 05.00 PM”, reads the official notification.

The TS PGCET answer key 2022 was released on August 14.

TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the Key Objections Format

Follow the instructions

Anyone who wants to raise an objection to the answer keys should email at convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in.

For more details check notification here.