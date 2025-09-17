TSLPRB announces 1,743 vacancies for Drivers and Shramiks in Telangana

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released a notification to fill 1,743 vacancies in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). The posts include 1,000 Drivers and 743 Shramiks (support staff). Interested candidates can apply online only through the official website tgprb.in (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

Important Dates

The online application process will begin at 8 am on 8 October 2025 and will remain open until 5 pm on 28 October 2025.

Vacancies detail and Pay

Drivers: 1,000 posts with a pay scale of Rs. 20,960– Rs.60,080 per month.

Shramiks: 743 posts with a pay scale of Rs. 16,550–Rs. 45,030 per month.

The vacancies are spread across different depots and districts in Telangana. Category-wise and regional break-ups will be provided in the detailed notification.

Applicants must carefully read the complete notification on the TSLPRB website to confirm they meet the requirements. Key points include:

Educational qualification and age limit as specified in the detailed notice.

Physical and medical fitness where required.

Local or regional eligibility conditions, if applicable.

Candidates already employed in government or public sector organisations may need a No Objection Certificate from their employer.

Application Process

Applications will be accepted only through the online portal. Candidates must:

Register on www.tgprb.in

Upload a recent photograph and signature in the required format.

Provide accurate personal, educational, and professional details.

Pay the application fee as mentioned in the detailed guidelines.

Any errors or incomplete information may result in rejection. Applicants are strongly advised to keep copies of all submitted documents.

The board will soon release details of the selection process, which may include a driving test, written test, or skill assessment, depending on the post. Updates and hall ticket information will be shared only on the official website.

Note: Interested candidates should prepare the necessary documents and mark the application dates on their calendar: 8 October to 28 October 2025