TSLPRB issues hall ticket for TS Police SI (PTO) technical paper

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued hall tickets for SCT SI (PTO) technical paper written examination. Candidates can download it from tslprb.in. The direct link is also given below. TSLPRB TS Police SI hall ticket 2023 for technical paper out on tslprb.in (Pic for representation)

The Written Examination (Technical Paper) for TS Police SI recruitment will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on 26 March 2023.

“All the eligible Candidates are informed that the Hall Tickets for the Written Examination of Technical Papers can be downloaded from 8 am on 21st March onwards till 12 midnight on 24th March 2023 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials”, reads the admit card notice.

“For the remaining 2 Papers of Written Examination for the Post of SCT SI (PTO), Candidates will be issued separate Hall Ticket(s) and the dates for downloading will be informed in due course by the TSLPRB through a Press Note,” it adds.

TS Police SI PTO hall ticket 2023: How to download

Go to tslprb.in.

Open the link that reads ‘DOWNLOAD SCT SI PTO HALL TICKET’

Login with mobile number and password.

View and download your hall ticket.

Take printout of the admit card.

Direct link to download TS Police SI hall ticket.