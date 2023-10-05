TSLPRB TS Police Constable final result out, 15,750 candidates qualify

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced final result of the recruitment drive for SCT PC and other equivalent vacancies. Candidates can check it on tslprb.in. The list of candidates and cut-offs are also available. TSLPRB TS Police Constable final result announced (tslprb.in)

A total of 15,750 candidates have been selected against 16,604 notified vacancies, TSLPRB said.

Selection to 100 vacancies of SCT PC (Driver) in PTO and 225 vacancies of Driver Operator in TS DR & Fire Services Department will be issued separately in due course, it added.

The appointment is subject to the result of the character and antecedents verification, meaning verification of genuineness of submitted certificates, medical examination and outcome of any pending court cases, the board said.

For this purpose, they have to fill an attestation form in a web template which will be available on the login tab from October 7 to 10.

After filling the attestation form digitally, candidates have to take 3 copies of neat and legible printouts of the filled form on A4 sized papers and each page on a different paper, complete all the formalities, affix photo and signature and get certification from a gazetted officer.

They have to submit it on October 12 and 13 as per the schedule mentioned in the notification.

For more details, visit the official website.

