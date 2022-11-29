TSLPRB TS Police hall ticket for physical test released on tslprb.in, link here

TS Police Hall Ticker 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released hall tickets or admit cards for TS Police Recruitment 2022 physical measurement test/ physical efficiency test (PMT/PET).

Candidates who are participating in the ongoing recruitment drive of Sub-Inspectors (SI) and Constables can download their physical test hall tickets by logging in to tslprb.in. The direct link is given below.

TSLPRB TS Police PET/PMT hall ticket download link

TSLPRB will conduct these physical exams December 8 onward at 12 venues across the state.

“Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET) for the ongoing recruitment process of 2022 will be conducted from 8 th December, 2022 onwards at 11 Venues /Grounds in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad and 1 experimental new location at Siddipet (to check the capabilities for increasing the PMT / PET Centres in future) and this process is likely to be completed within a period 23-25 working days, by the first week of January 2022,” TSLPRB said.

The same score of physical test will be valid for all posts a candidate has applied, it added.

After downloading the admit card, candidates need to take a printout of the same on both sides of one paper (preferably on A4 size paper). They need to preserve the top part of the admit card till the completion of the recruitment process.

