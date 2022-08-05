Home / Education / Employment News / TSPC recruitment 2022: Apply for 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors

TSPC recruitment 2022: Apply for 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors

employment news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:37 PM IST
  • TSPSC on August 5 has begin the application process for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors.
TSPSC on August 5 has begin the application process for the post of AMVI(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on August 5 has begin the application process for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors. The deadline for the submission of application form is September 9 till 5 pm. Candidates can apply online at the official website, www.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 113 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors.

TSPC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 39 years.

TSPC recruitment 2022 application fee: The candidates have to pay 200 as application processing fee and 120 as examination fee.

TSPC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, fill the OTR application if not registered earlier to obtain TSPSC ID

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee and upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Topics
recruitment drive vacancy
