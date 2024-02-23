TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Application process begins at tspsc.gov.in; apply till March 14

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has begun the applictaion process for the posts of Group-I Services in the State of Telangana today, February 23. The applictaion process will conclude on March 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 1 application process begins at tspsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in May/June 2024. The hall tickets will be available 7 days before the Examination and up to 4 hours before the commencement of the Examination. The main examination will be held in September/October 2024.

“Those Candidates who have applied earlier for Group-I Services vide Notification No. 04/2022 Dt. 26/04/2022 (now cancelled) NEED TO LOGIN and RE-APPLY for this Notification AFRESH. Otherwise their candidature will not be considered for this Notification. Further, they need not pay any fee again, as they have already paid previously”, reads the official notification.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 563 Group-I Services vacancies in Telangana.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 applictaion and examination fee: The processing fee for online applications is ₹200 per applicant.

The examination fee for each applicant is 120, subject to the following: All unemployed candidates are exempted from payment of the examination fee, and All Employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) shall pay the prescribed examination fee.

TSPSC Group I posts recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference