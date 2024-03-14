Telangana State Public Service Commission will close the registration process for TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 on March 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Last date to apply today, link here (Shutterstock)

The correction window will open on March 23 and will close on March 27, 2024.

Group-I Services Preliminary Test is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024 and mains examination will be conducted on October 21, 2024 onwards. The main exam will be conducted for 7 papers. This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organisation.

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) will comprise of General Studies and Mental Ability. This Test is meant for short listing the number of candidates to be admitted to the Written (Main) Examination. The Preliminary Test will be conducted in English, Telugu & Urdu.

TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration.

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Each applicant must pay Rs. 200/- towards the Online Application Processing Fee and ₹120/- as the examination fee. All unemployed candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.