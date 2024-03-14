 TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Last date to apply today, link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Last date to apply today, link here

TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Last date to apply today, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 14, 2024 01:50 PM IST

TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 registration ends today, March 14, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Telangana State Public Service Commission will close the registration process for TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 on March 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Last date to apply today, link here (Shutterstock)
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Last date to apply today, link here (Shutterstock)

The correction window will open on March 23 and will close on March 27, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Group-I Services Preliminary Test is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024 and mains examination will be conducted on October 21, 2024 onwards. The main exam will be conducted for 7 papers. This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organisation.

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) will comprise of General Studies and Mental Ability. This Test is meant for short listing the number of candidates to be admitted to the Written (Main) Examination. The Preliminary Test will be conducted in English, Telugu & Urdu.

Direct link to apply for TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024

TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration.
  • Register and proceed with the application
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Each applicant must pay Rs. 200/- towards the Online Application Processing Fee and 120/- as the examination fee. All unemployed candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On