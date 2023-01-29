TSPSC Group III recruitment 2023: 1363 posts on offer, apply at tnpsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission, ht The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 23, 2023.

The Examination (Objective Type) is expected to be held in the Month of July/August 2023.

TSPSC Group III recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is begin conducted to fill 1364 vacancies of Group-III Services in the State of Telangana.

TSPSC Group III recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 44 years.

TSPSC Group III recruitment 2023 Application Fees: The application fee is ₹28 of which 200 is the application processing fee and ₹80 is the examination fee.

Direct link to apply

TSPSC Group III recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

Next, click on ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration

Fill up the application form,

Upload documents, and pay the fee

Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here