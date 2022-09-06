Home / Education / Employment News / TSPSC professor recruitment: Application process begins, direct link here

TSPSC professor recruitment: Application process begins, direct link here

Published on Sep 06, 2022 05:58 PM IST

TSPSC professor recruitment: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in Forest College Research Institute, Mulugu in the State of Telangana.

ByHT Education Desk

The last date to apply for the posts is September 27, 2022 upto 5 pm.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies, out of which, 2 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 4 for the post of Associate Professor, and 21 for the post of Assistant Professor.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 61 years of age. The application fee to be paid by the candidates is 500.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads “Application for the posts in FCRI, MULUGU”

Select the desired post

Key in TSPSC ID and Date of birth

Get otp and register

Login and fill up the application form

Upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link to apply. Click here.

