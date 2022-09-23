TSPSC recruitment 2022: 1540 Assistant Executive Engineers posts on offer

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in Various Engineering Departments in the State of Telangana. The application process commenced on September 22 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1540 Assistant Executive Engineers posts.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 44 years.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application processing fee is ₹200 and examination fee is ₹120.

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit official website at tspsc.gov.in

Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and proceed with the application

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.