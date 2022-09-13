Home / Education / Employment News / TSPSC recruitment 2022: 833 AE, Technical Officer, JTO and other posts on offer

TSPSC recruitment 2022: 833 AE, Technical Officer, JTO and other posts on offer

employment news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:30 PM IST

TSPSC has notified vacancies for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical officer, and other posts.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: 833 AE, Technical Officer, JTO and other posts on offer
TSPSC recruitment 2022: 833 AE, Technical Officer, JTO and other posts on offer
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified vacancies for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical officer, and other posts. The application process will commence from September 28 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 21. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 44 years old.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 833 vacancies of which 434 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer in various departments and 399 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technical officer in various engineering services.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online at www.tspsc.gov.in from September 28 till October 21. Before applying for the post, candidates must register themselves in the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC by entering the OTP sent to their registered Mobile Number.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tspsc recruitment
tspsc recruitment

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out