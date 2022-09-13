TSPSC recruitment 2022: 833 AE, Technical Officer, JTO and other posts on offer

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified vacancies for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical officer, and other posts. The application process will commence from September 28 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 21. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 44 years old.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 833 vacancies of which 434 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer in various departments and 399 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technical officer in various engineering services.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online at www.tspsc.gov.in from September 28 till October 21. Before applying for the post, candidates must register themselves in the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC by entering the OTP sent to their registered Mobile Number.

Notification here

