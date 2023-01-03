TSPSC recruitment: 544 Assistant professors and other posts on offer

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified 544 vacancies for posts of Assistant Professors (Lecturers), Physical Directors, and Librarians in Government Degree Colleges under the control of the Commissioner of Collegiate Education.

The application process will commence on January 31, 2022, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 20, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at www.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 544 vacancies of Assistant Professors (Lecturers), Physical Directors, and Librarians in Government Degree Colleges under the control of the commissioner of Collegiate Education.

Assistant Professor Vacancies:

English: 23

Telugu: 27

Urdu: 2

Sanskrit: 5

Statistics: 23

Micro Biology: 5

BioTechnology: 9

Applied Nutrition: 5

Computer Science and Applications: 311

Business Administration: 39

Commerce- Business Analytics (Specialization): 8

Dairy Science: 8

Crop Production: 4

Data Science: 12

Fisheries: 3

Commerce- Foreign Trade (Specialization): 1

Commerce- Taxation (Specialization): 6

Physical Director: 29

Librarian: 24

The detailed notification will be available on the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in from Jan 31.

