A webinar has already been conducted via a video-sharing site to impart training to 3,000 teachers for smooth conduct of online examination and evaluation of the answer sheets.(HT FILE)
UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download

UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UBTER on ubter.in. Download link given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 05:49 PM IST

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education has released UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 for written examination. The written examination will be conducted on April 18, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of UBTER on ubter.in.

As per the official notice released by the Board, the written examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. All the candidates will have to carry their respective admit card to the exam hall to appear for the exam. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam center.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021: How to Download

• Visit the official site of UBTER on ubter.in.

• Click on UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1238 Group C Staff Nurse posts in the organisation. The registration link was activated on February 5 and was closed on March 4, 2021.

