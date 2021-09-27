UCIL recruitment : Apply for the post of assistant superintendent & supervisor

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant superintendent (Civil) and Supervisor (Civil) on contract basis for one year. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before October 25. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of UCIL at www.ucil.gov.in.

UCIL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Asstt. Superintendent(Civil) and 4 vacancies are for the post of Supervisor(Civil).

UCIL recruitment 2021 age limit: The age limit for the post of Asst. superintendent ( Civil ) is 30 years and for Supervisor ( Civil ) is 35 years.

UCIL recruitment 2021 Monthly remuneration: The monthly remuneration to the post of Asstt. Superintendent (Civil) ₹61360 and for the post of Supervisor(Civil) is ₹46020.

UCIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates will have to send their applications along with the self-attested copies of documents to the General Manager (Inst/Pers.&IRs./Projects), Uranium Corporation of India Limited, P.O.Jaduguda Mines, Distt. Singhbhum East, Jharkhand - 832102.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

