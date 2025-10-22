Edit Profile
    UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 532 posts at uco.bank.in, direct link here

    UCO Bank will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at ucobank.in. 

    Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 1:42 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    UCO Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 532 posts in the organisation.

    UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 532 posts at uco.bank.in, direct link here (Reuters/Photo for representation)
    The registration process will begin on October 21 and will end on October 31, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates who want to apply should have graduation degree from recognized University/ Institues approved by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Candidate must have completed graduation and have Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Final Degree Certificate issued from the University/ Institute/ College for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021.

    The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on October 1, 2025 i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.10.1997 and not later than 01.10.2005 (both dates inclusive).

    Selection Process

    The selection of candidates will be done through online test. The online test will comprise of 100 questions and maximum marks is 100. The exam duration is for 1 hour and medium of the test is english or hindi. Merit list will be drawn State wise and category wise. Candidates qualified in the test will be placed according to their written marks in descending order in respective States and Categories.

    Application Fee

    The application fee is 800/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category and 400/- for PwBD category. The fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.

    Detailed Notification Here

    Direct link to apply here

